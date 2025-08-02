Luggage brand unveils incredible innovation that makes it easier to travel with multiple bags: 'Magnetic solution'

As sustainability becomes more important for travellers, even essentials like luggage are evolving.

The Jollying Dots suitcase collection from Ponti Design Studio, designed by Andrea Ponti, is an example of that, putting environmental responsibility at the forefront.

As Yanko Design detailed, each suitcase in the collection is made from recycled plastics and thermoplastic elastomer (TPE), which cuts down on waste compared to normal plastic products.

TPE is a type of polymer that is common in household objects, such as the grip on a toothbrush or a cellphone case. It provides the Dots collection with a durable, lightweight structure and anti-slip surfaces — important factors for luggage that frequently needs to withstand busy airports.

The collection is not just for the environmentally conscious. It features a patented magnetic clasp system, which allows travelers to securely attach multiple suitcases, even of different sizes, and maneuver them with one hand.

The design aims to ease the challenge of managing multiple bags in busy terminals or wet streets, and it even won a Red Dot design award in 2024.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

The awards' jury said: "The magnetic solution for combining the luggage pieces is impressive."

Ponti's collection comes amid a backdrop of growing concerns about the state of plastic recycling worldwide. Greenpeace said that U.S. households produced 51 million tons of plastic trash in 2021, yet only around 2.4 million tons were recycled.

But Ponti joins a handful of products and designers bucking that trend, including a group of architects working to transform old plastic toys into sustainable home construction material.

While recycling plastics remains a complex subject, there are a range of tools to use and rules to follow that can make it easier for everyday consumers.

The cases also include integrated Apple Find My support, enabling users to track their luggage through their iPhone. Ultimately, the design reflects a broader trend towards combining environmentally responsible materials with functionality.

Hong Kong-based designer Ponti wrote on LinkedIn that the product is "designed to redefine convenience in modern travel," adding in another post that the material strikes "a perfect balance between lightweight functionality and durability."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.