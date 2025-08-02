Customer outraged after seeing controversial policy at closing Joann store: 'Shameful for everyone participating'

The company has not issued a public statement to address the liquidation practice.

While Joann Fabrics locations closed across the country, disturbing reports emerged about the company's liquidation practices.

What's happening?

A Redditor visiting their local store witnessed employees discarding sewing patterns in rolling garbage cans.

When asked about this practice, an employee explained that liquidators had instructed them to "keep 4 and toss the rest," adding that the patterns "couldn't be donated or marked way down."

The post gained traction in the r/joannfabrics community, with one commenter describing the situation as "shameful for everyone participating in that kind of waste."

According to the original poster, their local store had planned to remain open until the end of May, suggesting this wasteful disposal happened while the store still operated.

Why is this waste concerning?

This disposal practice serves as a troubling example of retail waste that contributes to the growing landfill problem and resource overconsumption.

Outside the environmental impact, this waste is a lost opportunity for community crafters, schools, and senior centers that could benefit from donated patterns. The situation is particularly frustrating because sewing itself is a sustainable practice many people use to repair, upcycle, or create long-lasting garments as an alternative to fast fashion.

Forcing these patterns into landfills contradicts what sewing means for many crafters: mindful consumption and waste reduction.

Is Joann Fabrics doing anything about this?

The company has not issued a public statement addressing the liquidation practice. Joann Fabrics announced earlier this year that it would close about 500 stores nationwide after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. It later signaled it was shutting down all its remaining locations.

Joann's 2023 corporate responsibility impact report stated that the company was focused on "a sustainable and responsible future" and planned to "reduce our environmental footprint and have a lasting, positive impact on the communities where we do business."

However, the reported disposal of patterns signals a disconnect between corporate sustainability goals and liquidation practices.

What's being done about retail waste more broadly?

Some retailers have implemented more responsible methods. Companies including REI and Patagonia have strong reuse and recycling programs for returned or unsold merchandise.

Organizations such as Waste Management Sustainability Services work with retailers to craft custom waste reduction strategies during closures and liquidations.

If you're a shopper concerned about retail waste, consider asking store managers about donation options when you see clearance items or contact corporate headquarters to voice concerns. Also consider attending organized craft swaps that keep supplies out of landfills.

When shopping, look for secondhand supplies, online pattern exchanges, and PDF patterns that reduce physical waste.

