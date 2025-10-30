Officials power up revolutionary facility that will transform power grid — here's how it works

An incredible new battery power system in eastern China is showing how the future of clean energy could look: powerful, smarter, and far less reliant on coal.

In Taizhou, a major energy storage facility has gone online. Developed by Jingjiang Taifu New Energy, the facility is called the Jingjiang Special Steel project. According to the State Grid Taizhou Power Supply Company, it is the first battery project to be installed directly on customer property — instead of on the public grid — in Jiangsu province.

The new battery system boasts a storage capacity of 240 megawatt-hours and an output of 120 megawatts, enough to power tens of thousands of homes for a day. Additionally, the battery's grid-forming inverter allows it to react instantly to changes in demand, supporting grid stability during peak usage hours and extreme weather events. This could mean fewer power disruptions for both factories and homes, and a more resilient city as a result.

Since the battery system is connected directly to the factory, it can store renewable electricity from wind and solar farms and use it whenever production ramps up or grid demand spikes. By making it faster and easier to rely on clean energy, the system is expected to replace about 20,700 metric tons of coal each year and reduce carbon dioxide pollution by about 51,500 metric tons per year.

Reducing coal not only helps with fossil fuel pollution in general, but also improves local air quality — a benefit that would directly impact public health in the site's surrounding neighborhoods.

This facility is a flagship project by the State Grid Taizhou Power Supply Company as part of a larger initiative to integrate renewable power and storage at industrial sites. As a result, Taizhou's total operational capacity has surpassed 220 MW. The project has been integrated with the Urban Energy Storage Cloud Platform — developed by the same power supply company — which allows intelligent monitoring and control of the energy.

Overall, the Jingjiang Special Steel project stands out as a significant innovation in the industrial sector that will help large corporations make the sustainable shift toward renewable and reliable energy.

