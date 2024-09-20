Aquariums and piers push to make major change along North Carolina coast: 'We're all trying to make a difference for wildlife'

It's part of a broader movement along the Carolina coast, a movement you can be a part of, to create more wildlife-friendly environments.

Imagine strolling along a moonlit beach, listening to the gentle crash of waves. Now, picture that same scene with a warm, amber glow illuminating your path.

That's the new reality for visitors to North Carolina's coastal attractions, thanks to a shift in outdoor lighting.

Jennette's Pier in Nags Head is leading the charge in this transformation. The pier has swapped out its old lights for new, wildlife-friendly fixtures that cast a soft amber hue, as reported by Coastal Review. This simple change is making waves in wildlife conservation, especially for sea turtles.

Traditional bright white lights can be a real headache for wildlife. Sea turtle hatchlings, in particular, get confused by artificial light, often crawling away from the ocean instead of toward it. The new amber lights are much less disruptive, providing a safer environment for these little guys to find their way to the sea.









But it's not just turtles that benefit. The softer lighting is easier on human eyes, too, preserving our night vision and reducing eye strain. It proves that taking care of our environment also improves our experience of nature.

This lighting revolution isn't stopping at Jennette's Pier. The North Carolina Aquariums are jumping on board with plans to implement similar changes across their facilities. It's part of a broader movement along the Carolina coast, a movement you can be a part of, to create more wildlife-friendly environments.

The project at Jennette's Pier includes new fixtures such as low-mounted pathway lights, wall sconces, overhead recessed can lights, bollards, and lampposts. While the parking lot lights will be changed in a future phase, this initial transformation is already making a significant difference.

Mike Remige, Director of Jennette's Pier, summarizes the project's spirit: "We're all trying to make a difference for wildlife." This simple statement encapsulates the collaborative effort taking place along North Carolina's coast.

As more coastal areas adopt these wildlife-friendly practices, we're not just helping animals. We're creating a more enjoyable nighttime experience for everyone who visits these beautiful beaches.

With 330 miles of sandy ocean beaches in North Carolina, this bright idea could have a far-reaching impact on wildlife and beachgoers.

Now, that's what we call lighting the way to a better future.

