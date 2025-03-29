Major utility company rolls out critical upgrades with unexpected benefits: 'Collaborative approach'

Electric utility Jersey Central Power & Light is making some major upgrades to its grid infrastructure, according to Environment+Energy Leader.

A number of power lines throughout Monmouth County, New Jersey, are getting upgraded with thin fiberglass crossarms to dissuade osprey nesting. Some have also been upgraded with arrestors to protect the power lines from lightning strikes.

Meanwhile, an 18-month, $50.3 million project in Franklin Borough will involve upgrading a major transmission substation. New equipment, configuration, a transformer replacement, and outside infrastructure upgrades should improve service reliability for some 4,500 customers.

All of this is part of a wider infrastructure upgrade program by JCP&L's parent company, FirstEnergy. The Energize365 program aims to modernize the grid between 2024 and 2028 with $26 billion in investments. This includes a plan to build a clean energy corridor to help distribute renewable power throughout New Jersey.

Building reliable and strong electrical infrastructure is necessary to decarbonize other parts of modern life. If homes are to switch from gas to efficient heat pumps, for example, or if motorists are to ditch gas-guzzlers for EVs, consistent service is a must. This is a challenge in a state that has had its fair share of dysfunction when it comes to electrical infrastructure.

There's more than just mounting consumption to worry about. Increasing intensity and frequency of extreme weather events exacerbated by human-made pollution will continue to wear on electrical infrastructure. In California, we've seen weather destroy power lines, which may have in turn started massively destructive fires.

Infrastructure upgrades like JCP&L's have the potential to pre-empt those risks while helping nudge electrical use towards sustainability.

"Our open feedback system empowers employees to identify areas for improvement," said Doug Mokoid, FirstEnergy's President of New Jersey operations, per Environment+Energy Leader. "These projects reflect that collaborative approach and underscore our commitment to safe, reliable service."

