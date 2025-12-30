Local farmers take action against world's largest beef producer in stunning lawsuit: '[We] deserve the truth'

The company did not admit guilt to deception, but agreed to pay out.

New York farmers will get a boost after the world's largest beef producer agreed to resolve an ongoing lawsuit. New York Attorney General Letitia James announced in early November that JBS USA, the American subsidiary of JBS Group, agreed to a $1.1 million settlement after allegedly misleading the public about its sustainability commitments.

Attorney General James first sued JBS USA in February 2024, claiming that it violated New York's consumer protection laws because it falsely presented itself as being on the path to achieving "net zero" emissions by 2040 but "had no viable plan or factual basis" for this pledge. In fact, JBS USA reportedly intended to increase production.

While we undoubtedly need to grow food to support our communities, Americans eat around three times more meat than the global average, according to Johns Hopkins. Meat-heavy diets are linked to a host of health problems, including diabetes, heart disease, stroke, and certain cancers. Skipping just one meat-based meal per week can make a difference.

Moreover, the meat industry — and particularly beef production — is highly polluting. JBS Group reported generating more than 71 million tons of planet-warming emissions in 2021, according to the Office of the Attorney General, which said JBS misleadingly used language "to capitalize on consumers' increasing desire to make environmentally friendly choices."

This continued after the BBB National Programs' National Advertising Division recommended that JBS USA should stop making net-zero claims in its advertising — a decision the National Advertising Review Board supported.

While JBS neither admitted nor denied the office's findings as part of the settlement, according to FoodDive, it agreed to invest in climate-smart agriculture for New York farmers, to submit annual compliance reports, and to adjust its consumer-facing language. For instance, now it calls its net-zero goal an "ambition" rather than a "commitment" or a "pledge" on its website.

"New Yorkers deserve the truth when it comes to the environmental impact of the products they buy," Attorney General James said in a statement. "JBS USA made sweeping promises about its parent company's climate impacts despite the company having no real plan to back those promises up. My office will always hold companies accountable."

