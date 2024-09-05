Advocates outraged following Japan's expansion of whaling policy: 'Inhumane, cruel, and unnecessary'

"It also exacerbates the plethora of wider threats facing these animals, such as ocean noise, pollution, and climate change."

The Japanese government will now allow whalers to catch and kill up to 59 fin whales per year under controversial new commercial fishing guidelines, the Guardian reported.

Fin whales, as described by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, are a species conservationists consider especially vulnerable, making the move highly criticized.

What's happening?

In July, the Japanese government confirmed it would harvest up to 59 fin whales annually in its fishing waters. The fin whale is the second-largest whale species on Earth, topped only by the blue whale, as the International Fund for Animal Welfare reports.

According to the Guardian, the whales will largely be used for food within the country, where whale meat has a complex history. Whale meat was a staple source of protein in Japan during food shortages after World War II.

The Guardian reported in 2023 that Japanese suppliers were attempting to make whale meat a type of tourist attraction in the country, while locals have reportedly been resistant to embracing the meat, according to the Natural Resources Defense Council. Japan, which is known for culinary vending machines, currently sells whale meat snacks as a novelty in machines across the country, according to BGR.

Though the species numbers are thought to be rising, fin whales are listed as "endangered" under the Endangered Species Act and as "depleted" under the Marine Mammal Protection Act. The International Union for Conservation of Nature has fin whales listed as vulnerable on its Red List of Threatened Species.

Japan left the International Whaling Commission in 2019 after previously only hunting whales under a controversial clause that allowed whaling for scientific research. Since leaving the IWC, Japan allowed commercial hunting of Bryde's, minke, and sei whales. Now, the country is adding fin whales to the list.

Just three countries today still commercially kill whales — Japan, Norway, and Iceland. IWC laws do allow some Indigenous communities to hunt a specified number of whales annually for subsistence and cultural practices.

Australia, which shares fishing waters with Japan, has spoken out against Japan's whaling practices. Darren Kindleysides, a whale campaigner and the chief executive of the Australian Marine Conservation Society, called the hunts "inhumane, cruel and unnecessary" in a statement to the Guardian.

"Australia is deeply disappointed by Japan's decision to expand its commercial whaling program by adding fin whales," Australia's environment minister Tanya Plibersek also told the Guardian.

Why is restricting whaling important?

Conservation organizations and advocates say that allowing commercial whaling and targeting vulnerable species like the fin whale is extremely irresponsible, putting these species at greater risk of extinction.

Whales are vital to the health of the ocean — and the globe. The International Fund for Animal Welfare calls whales "colossal ecosystem engineers," saying that all life on Earth depends on the aquatic animals to some extent.

"Japan's decision doesn't just undermine global whale conservation efforts; it also exacerbates the plethora of wider threats facing these animals, such as ocean noise, pollution, and climate change," the IFAW said in a statement on Japan's whaling practices.

While the fin whale's only predator, other than humans, is the killer whale, they face many threats in the ocean. Even without the threat of whaling, whales are already struggling to adapt to changing ocean conditions due to our planet's changing climate.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association says changes in prey distribution could lead to "changes in foraging behavior, nutritional stress, and diminished reproduction for fin whales." The association also reports that changing water temperatures and currents could impact the timing of environmental cues important for navigation and foraging.

Fin whales are also in danger of accidentally getting tangled in fishing nets or hit by ships, as well as experiencing depleting health due to oceanic pollution, EcoWatch reports.

What's being done about commercial whaling in Japan?

Conservation organizations are working to end commercial whaling for good — both in Japan and globally. Some conservation groups are calling on the United Nations to tackle the issue of whaling in upcoming meetings with Japan, IFAW reports. Many groups are applying pressure on Japan, calling for a reversal of the country's whaling policy.

While helping to end commercial whaling can seem like an insurmountable task for the average concerned citizen, you can donate to reputable organizations tackling the issue or speak out against whaling to help. And if you come across whale meat products in your travels, take a pass.

