Missouri homeowners hit with big assessment jumps could get automatic tax credits this fall

"Show them you do have stability, you can account for the fact your government is listening to you."

Jackson County homeowners who were slammed by steep property assessment increases in 2023 are now one step closer to getting some money back.

The county legislature has approved a three-year tax credit program intended to refund residents who overpaid after an assessment process that affected about 200,000 taxpayers.

What happened?

On July 6, the legislature unanimously approved Ordinance 6089, formally adopting a tax credit proposal County Executive Phil LeVota introduced in November and put into effect over the weekend through an executive order.

That action is intended to keep the credits in place once LeVota leaves office later this year.

According to KSHB 41, only homeowners whose property assessments rose by more than 15% from 2022 to 2023 are covered. Those who qualify are expected to see the first credits on this year's tax bills, with more relief extending over the following two years.

The county said qualifying properties will receive the credits automatically, so homeowners do not need to submit an application.

The plan is already facing a legal challenge. Two school districts have asked a judge to prevent the credits from taking effect, opening a court fight over the county's response to the 2023 assessment problems, KSHB 41 reported.

Why does it matter?

Property tax spikes can put major pressure on household budgets, especially for residents already dealing with rising costs for housing, insurance, groceries, and utilities. A study even found that a family of four in the U.S. on average spends $741 more each year on common grocery items than in 2020 — with shrinkflation reported to add about $41 of this cost and making price hikes harder to detect.

When assessment errors or disputed increases affect such a large number of taxpayers, the financial strain can ripple across an entire community.

The lawsuit from the two school districts reflects the tension between taxpayer relief and funding for public services such as schools, which rely heavily on property taxes.

Lower tax bills can free up money for other essential expenses or home improvements.

What's being done?

Rather than making residents apply, Jackson County plans to deliver the relief automatically.

Only properties that saw assessment increases of more than 15% between 2022 and 2023 are included in the program.

As litigation moves forward, legislators have also acted to help preserve the credits beyond the current administration.

"It's double protection for the taxpayers, and that's what I'm hoping the legislature will show a unified front for the fight the taxpayers have been fighting for years," LeVota said. "Show them you do have stability, you can account for the fact your government is listening to you."

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