Italy is spending millions to hold a seized $600 million yacht, and taxpayers may never get repaid

If the yacht is moved out of Trieste for repairs, it might not come back.

Another expensive bill may be looming for Italian taxpayers over a confiscated superyacht whose upkeep has already absorbed tens of millions of euros in public money.

Sailing Yacht A, a 468-foot vessel impounded in Trieste since March 2022, is nearing a certification requirement that could force Italy into another round of substantial spending.

What happened?

According to Luxury Launches, the yacht could be due for a class renewal survey before January 2027, a mandatory review that checks whether a vessel still meets technical and safety requirements.

The inspection alone could run into six figures in euros, but the real cost may lie in whatever repair and preservation work is needed to secure approval. Reported estimates put the overall price at about €2 million to €10 million ($2.78 million to $11.39 million), depending on whether inspectors uncover issues involving the hull, propulsion systems, electrical infrastructure, safety gear, or the yacht's unusually intricate sailing rig.

Italian outlet Il Piccolo has also suggested that shipyards in Trieste and Genoa may compete for the job, with the Italian Treasury reportedly expected to pay the upfront costs. If the yacht is moved out of Trieste for repairs, it might not come back.

The vessel, associated with Russian billionaire Andrey Melnichenko, was seized in 2022. Italian media have since pegged its maintenance expenses at roughly €24,600 ($28,000) per day, totaling about €9 million ($10.25 million) per year.

Why does it matter?

A ship this large cannot just sit without support. Even when it is not operating, it still needs electricity, crew supervision, anti-corrosion measures, inspections, and ongoing technical care. Without that attention, it could pose safety concerns and even create environmental risks, particularly in saltwater.

Melnichenko is said to be contesting the seizure in court. Should he eventually recover the yacht, Italy may have little realistic prospect of recovering the money already spent to preserve it and keep it compliant.

What's being done?

At the moment, Italian officials appear to be focusing on preventing further deterioration. That means continuing routine maintenance, preserving key systems, and preparing for the next certification requirements.

If the class-renewal survey does take place, inspectors would likely examine the hull, underwater sections, tanks, propellers, steering equipment, generators, electrical panels, firefighting systems, navigation tools, and lifesaving gear. Sailing Yacht A's three massive carbon-fiber spars and automated sail-management setup could also make the process much more specialized than an ordinary yacht survey.

It remains unclear whether authorities will be able to contain additional costs as the legal dispute drags on and another multimillion-euro maintenance threshold approaches.

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