Federal law requires all businesses to buy new type of insurance or face hefty fines — here's why we should be paying attention

It's not all doom and gloom.

Global warming risks are on the rise, but did you ever think businesses would be mandated to get climate insurance?

In Italy, a surprising and concerning new law is being put into place, per CleanTechnica. Starting this year, every Italian-owned business will be required to have climate insurance by the federal government.

Many Italian business owners are not protected by climate insurance, and with global warming concerns continuing to mount, the Italian government has drawn a hard line.

The concerning part is just how quickly these threats are mounting, to the point a first-world country is implementing a mandate like this.

CleanTechnica noted Italy faces significant risks from flooding, which poses serious challenges for businesses. A study from 2024 found that companies impacted by floods are 7.3% more likely to go out of business, while average revenue drops and employment drop by 4.9% and 2.2% respectively over the following three years for those that do survive. The effects are particularly harsh for smaller, younger, and low-tech businesses.

It's not all doom and gloom: While the situation underscores the severity of climate risks, it also highlights the resilience and ingenuity of individuals and communities.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

These new insurance behaviors are driving conversations about sustainability and fairness in the insurance industry. By adopting innovative solutions, business owners are not just protecting themselves but also contributing to a larger movement that demands better accountability from insurers and governments.

In addition, these trends often have direct environmental benefits. For instance, new policies that encourage climate-conscious building upgrades, such as installing energy-efficient windows or renewable energy systems.

These improvements not only reduce insurance risks but also help lower carbon footprints — a win-win for people and the planet.

For U.S. readers, this trend serves as a reminder to research available resources for mitigating rising costs.

The Inflation Reduction Act offers tax breaks and credits for home upgrades that can reduce both premiums and energy bills. Learn how to take advantage of these subsidies by visiting the TCD Guide.

This story's message is clear: While the challenges are undeniable, they are also an opportunity to create better, more sustainable solutions for all.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.