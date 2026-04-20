Vote to phase out gas heaters gets 20k public comments, fraud allegations follow

"It is … both shocking and concerning."

Environmental and public health advocates are calling for an investigation after a Los Angeles Times report found that 20,000 public comments opposing home appliance regulations were submitted through the advocacy software firm CiviClick.

What's happening?

Air regulators in Southern California are facing backlash after rejecting landmark rules aimed at shifting homes away from gas heaters and toward electric heat pumps.

According to Canary Media, members of the South Coast Air Quality Management District regulatory board rejected the proposed rules in a 7-5 vote in June.

Rainbow Yeung, a spokesperson for the AQMD — which oversees air quality for more than 17 million residents — told Canary Media that the 20,000 public comments on the rules were "an unusually high number." Other agenda items usually receive comments in the single digits.





The proposed rules would have gradually phased out new gas heaters without banning them outright. They aimed to push manufacturers toward targets where heat pumps and heat pump water heaters would account for 30% of heater sales by 2027 and 90% by 2036.

For homeowners, upgrading their heating and cooling systems can reduce fuel-related pollution, deliver major savings on energy bills, and help avoid some impacts of energy inflation. Ditching an outdated unit for a modern, efficient HVAC system through companies like Palmetto can help you lower your energy costs by up to 50%.

Local advocates pointed out that the alleged fake comments, which could have swayed the vote, are a serious concern, especially on an issue that can impact air quality.

"It is … both shocking and concerning to learn that an agency responsible for regulating the air quality for nearly half of California's population could have had the integrity of their public process compromised by comments made without people's consent," clean air and energy regulatory advocate Gracyna Mohabir said.

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The Canary Media article alleged that Matt Klink, a partner at powerful lobbying firm California Strategies, contracted with CiviClick to generate the comments.

In a sponsored article in Campaigns & Elections magazine in August, Klink noted the importance of the comments on the vote.

"AQMD staff are not used to getting tens of thousands of emails so it made a massive difference in turning the tide," he explained, per Canary Media.

Although advocates have requested investigations by the California Attorney General and the Los Angeles District Attorney, the Canary Media noted on March 16 that no formal inquiry had been launched.

Regardless of whether the proposed rules are revisited given the new information, you don't have to wait to see the benefits of ditching your old HVAC.

If you're concerned about the upfront cost of an upgrade, Palmetto offers a $0-down HVAC leasing program to make modern systems more accessible. Its programs start as little as $99 a month and include over a decade of free maintenance.

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