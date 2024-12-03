Investment giant to pay $17.5 million in fines over misleading marketing practices: 'Seeking to capitalize on ... trends and buzzwords'

"Companies should be straightforward with their clients and investors."

This investment company's greenwashing case may set an unfortunate precedent.

What's happening?

Invesco Advisers, an investment management firm, has settled its greenwashing case — a loss for holding companies responsible for misleading consumers.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission found that while Invesco claimed that over 70% of its investments were "ESG integrated," or that stock decisions were made based on environmental, social, and governance factors, this was untrue. Rather than supporting companies that are good for the environment, treat employees well, and have ethical leadership, Invesco was simply following market performance.

Why is this case important?

When investing or donating your money, you usually want to support a company that aligns with your values. Sustainability is becoming increasingly important to consumers — Simon-Kucher's 2024 Global Sustainability Study found that "64% of consumers rank sustainability as a top 3 value driver in at least one category, which means it is an important purchase criteria."

Companies know this, and they've begun to use sustainability as a marketing tactic. Some companies truly are dedicated to changing their practices to be better for the planet, while some intentionally mislead customers into thinking they're being eco-friendly. This practice is called greenwashing.

Invesco and the SEC agreed to settle the case, and Invesco will pay $17.5 million in penalties. This isn't necessarily a win, as Invesco was not held fully responsible for its greenwashing, and it may set a precedent for future greenwashing cases.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

What's being done about greenwashing?

"Saying it doesn't make it so," Sanjay Wadhwa, who works for the SEC, told Investment Executive. "Companies should be straightforward with their clients and investors rather than seeking to capitalize on investing trends and buzzwords."

New laws are emerging that hope to do just that: ensure companies are honest about their sustainability claims. The European Union may soon vet "eco-friendly" products to guarantee companies are being honest, and India is tightening its guidelines, too.

We must continue to hold companies accountable for greenwashing. Greenwashing can be hard to spot, but you can educate yourself about the practice to better support companies that mean what they say.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.