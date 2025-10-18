Company devises innovative program using old carpets: 'We can actually take it back, chew it up, and make new product out of it'

Not only does this promote a circular economy, but it can go a long way in keeping carbon emissions down.

Interface, a commercial carpeting company, is doing its part to promote sustainability with its groundbreaking ReEntry program, which is designed to recycle old carpet tiles.

How does the Interface ReEntry program work?

Interface's ReEntry program is a reclamation and recycling initiative that takes back used Interface carpet tiles. The company then reuses old carpet tiles and installs them with the help of local charities and social enterprises.

Interface is also able to repurpose old carpet tiles for other products. The company recycles the flooring materials to create new carpet tiles or even high-performance engineered plastics.

If the materials are beyond recycling, Interface will send it to a partner organization that turns waste into energy.

Customers can contact Interface to determine the next steps through the ReEntry program. If your carpet tile is accepted, the company will pay the freight costs for any truckload of materials.

Why should I participate in Interface's ReEntry program?

According to Interface, the ReEntry program has been diverting products from landfills for over 20 years. By offering reuse opportunities for community projects or recycling them into new products, Interface is reducing waste production.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

This closed-loop system minimizes the need for new material and helps lower the company and its customers' environmental impact.

In a YouTube video, Interface detailed how the ReEntry program fits into its long-term plans.

"We're pursuing being carbon negative as a company by 2040: our new mission around sustainability," said Joey Shea, manager of North American sustainability for Interface.

Not only does this promote a circular economy, but it can go a long way in keeping carbon emissions down.

"We are committed to taking product back so that we can at least manage the end of life as responsibly as possible," said Shea. "But in the case of carpet tile, it means we can actually take it back, chew it up, and make new product out of it."

Are there similar programs to Interface's ReEntry program?

Currently, a number of companies offer programs that attempt to reuse, recycle, or repurpose old flooring and carpeting. This includes Tarkett's ReStart flooring recycling program and Mohawk's ReCover program for various flooring types. Each program aims to divert materials from landfills.

Other options include Carpet America Recovery Effort, which is an environmentally sustainable program designed to recycle post-consumer carpets.

You can also explore local recycling centers and specialized material recovery organizations that work to keep waste out of our landfills.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.