Experts issue warning over alarming trend in home insurance industry: 'I don't want to sugarcoat it'

Insurance non-renewals are becoming a trend, and worrying new data shows Florida is leading the pack.

What's happening?

A new report from Insurify reveals that Florida tops the nation in home insurance non-renewals.

Insurance companies are increasingly dropping policies due to rising risks from extreme weather, while some people are simply unable to afford the higher prices. According to Central Florida Public Media, rates skyrocketed 280% between 2018 and 2023.

As destructive hurricanes, floods, and wildfires become more frequent, insurers are reassessing their exposure. In high-risk areas like Florida, that often means pulling out altogether and leaving homeowners scrambling.

"I don't want to sugarcoat it," said Julia Taliensin, Insurify's data journalist, per Central Florida Public Media. "But it may be that this climate risk is starting to kind of price people out."

Why are non-renewals concerning?

When insurance companies stop covering properties, it doesn't just affect bank accounts — it affects entire communities. Without coverage, homeowners can't get mortgages or rebuild after disasters. Sky-high premiums push people to either pay up or go without protection altogether.

The root of this issue lies in how human activity — like the burning of dirty energy sources — creates pollution that traps heat in our atmosphere. That extra heat fuels stronger storms, heavier rainfall, and longer wildfire seasons. And as those disasters become more common or intense, insurers are pulling back, especially in coastal and wildfire-prone regions.

This isn't just a Florida problem, either. States like Louisiana and California are seeing similar trends, turning insurance into a new kind of climate risk.

What's being done about it?

Some states are stepping in to stabilize the market. In Florida, the state-backed insurer Citizens is absorbing many of the dropped policies. However, critics worry it's only a temporary fix.

Elsewhere, policymakers and researchers are working on long-term solutions, such as updating building codes, restoring wetlands to absorb storm surge, and supporting a shift to cleaner energy to slow the warming trend. Groups like Rebuild by Design and Resilient Cities Catalyst are helping communities plan for more resilient infrastructure.

On an individual level, staying prepared can make a real difference — whether that means understanding local risks, cutting down on pollution from your home, or backing efforts that make neighborhoods safer and more resilient. Learning more about what's fueling today's most urgent environmental challenges can be a good place to start.

