Officials issue warning as California homeowners are faced with unexpected obstacle in wake of catastrophe

As wildfires become more frequent and destructive in the U.S., surviving homeowners are being hit with a second wave of hardship — from their insurance companies. In California, where fire risk is especially high, some residents are being denied insurance coverage, leaving them with costly repairs and no support.

What's happening?

Following a series of destructive wildfires, including one that tore through Pasadena, California, insurance companies are under fire for denying smoke damage claims. According to a report from Pasadena Now, officials say some companies are issuing blanket denials without properly inspecting damages.

Instead, they're using external damage assessment reports to disqualify policyholders when they are actually required to conduct their own inspections for each claim. They've issued a warning to insurers to remind them of these requirements.

Why is this important?

Smoke residue left behind after wildfires is dangerous — it can infiltrate walls, HVAC systems, and insulation, causing health risks. Without proper cleaning and ventilation, homes may become uninhabitable — and many residents don't have the resources to start over.

Wildfires and other extreme weather events are becoming more intense and widespread due to the planet's rising temperatures, fueled by our dependence on dirty energy sources like coal, oil, and gas. Unless we cut our reliance on these in favor of cleaner alternatives, temperatures will only continue rising.

At the same time, insurance companies are backing away from areas most affected by climate change-related weather, either by dropping customers, raising premiums, or pulling out of areas altogether. This leaves homeowners increasingly vulnerable, both physically and financially, even after surviving disasters.

What's being done about it?

In 1968, California established the FAIR Plan so that homeowners — especially those denied by traditional insurers — could still access basic fire coverage. However, with massive fires causing so much damage, this safety net is under increasing strain.

In the wake of recent events, all private insurers operating in California were required to contribute $1 billion collectively to keep the plan funded. California's Department of Insurance also set up a workshop for residents to speak with representatives from insurance companies, including the FAIR plan, to resolve issues. The department encouraged residents to file formal complaints if they were being denied coverage.

Organizations like United Policyholders help people deal with their insurance companies and access emergency funds. Other nonprofits like Rebuilding Together also help support families affected by natural disasters.

However, the long-term solution is to tackle the changing climate. That includes transitioning toward clean energy, strengthening home resilience against natural disasters, and supporting clean energy policies. Individuals looking to help can start by exploring critical climate issues to learn more about becoming part of the bigger solution.

