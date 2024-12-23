Insurance company pilots game-changing program to lower cost of claims: 'It doesn't change your everyday business'

The pilot program focuses on recycling materials such as drywall, wood, and asphalt shingles, which are commonly discarded during the restoration process following natural disasters.

In a pioneering move to address the environmental impact of disaster-related waste, Co-operators insurance has launched a pilot project to recycle materials from home insurance claims in Calgary, Alberta, and London, Ontario.

Traditionally, a staggering 98% of waste generated from insurance claims ends up in landfills, significantly contributing to environmental degradation. As CBC News reported, Co-operators is combating this by partnering with the Circular Innovation Council and local recycling companies, such as Alberta Waste and Recycling in Calgary and TRY Recycling in London, to keep construction, renovation, and demolition waste from landfills.



This initiative not only reduces the environmental footprint of insurance claims but also promotes a circular economy by transforming waste into reusable products. By recycling CRD materials, the program helps decrease the volume of waste in landfills and conserves natural resources.

The pilot project has garnered positive feedback from participating restoration companies. Adam Tzarik, vice president of business development at DKI Canada, noted to CBC News that the demolition and deconstruction stages are responsible for the largest portion of home insurance waste, and this initiative significantly reduces that impact.

Others have also reported major improvements in sustainability since joining the program.

"We can recycle a lot of things, and it doesn't change your everyday business as much as I would have thought," Branden Fraser of Paul Davis in Calgary told CBC News.

These endorsements highlight the program's effectiveness and its potential to become a standard practice across the industry.By implementing this sustainable claims process, Co-operators is setting a precedent for the insurance industry, demonstrating that environmental responsibility and efficient business operations can go hand in hand. This initiative addresses the pressing issue of waste management and aligns with the growing consumer demand for corporate environmental stewardship.

