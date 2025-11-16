Homeowner speaks out after Home Depot employee sends him $33,000 quote: 'There seemed to be ... red flags'

One homeowner in Austin, Texas, discovered the hard way that it matters who you choose to install your new HVAC system.

They posted about their experience in the r/HVACadvice subreddit. "Just got quoted 33k for A/C and heater in Austin for 1,000 sq ft house," they said.

According to the original poster, they didn't even believe that they needed most of the equipment that their consultant was trying to sell them.

"I just bought the house and in the inspection the guy told me the cooler was likely toast and may cost 3k to fix if they can, but the ducts are good and I can get a new one for like 6k," they said.

"I went to Home Depot and the guy kept trying to convince me the heater must be broken too. He turned the thermostat up to 85 (its highest) and said 'see, no hot air.' I pointed out it was 94 degrees in the house at the time so why would the heater turn on when the read temp is above the set temp.

"… He did not inspect anything while we were there other than me pointing to the data on the side of the cooler. I have no prior knowledge in this field but there seemed to be more red flags than a Chinese military parade."

It's important for this homeowner to make the right selection. Home heating and cooling are responsible for more than half of your energy bills, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. By investing in the right upgrades, you can significantly lower your bills — and because you're using less energy, it's better for the planet. In fact, if you switch from gas to electric, you're even directly preventing a huge amount of pollution.

Commenters strongly suggested that the original poster consider a heat pump.

"I did exactly this when I couldn't afford new central AC and heat," said one user. "I bought new high efficiency inverter window AC/heat pumps. They work BETTER than central HVAC and use LESS power than the 25 year old central HVAC did. Win/win."

Every home has different needs, so trusted brands like Mitsubishi have a whole host of heat pump options and will help you find the right one for your situation, such as one of its cost-effective mini-split systems.

Not only do heat pumps outperform comparable traditional HVAC equipment when it comes to saving energy, but you can also save money on them through tax credits and rebates. Many federal incentives are going away at the end of the year, but the options for heat pumps still exist — and buying your system while they are still around could save you thousands of dollars.

To make the right heat pump choice, you need to find the right installer. Mitsubishi can connect you with trained professionals from its trusted network that will help you find a system that is perfect for your needs at a price that fits your budget.

