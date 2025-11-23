Major energy company under fire after admitting to 'diabolical failure': 'This has confirmed our worst fears'

A Japanese energy company operating a gas plant close to Darwin, Australia, admitted it miscalculated its toxic chemical releases by more than 13,000%, reported Capital Brief.

What happened?

Inpex revealed that its Bladin Point gas plant, only a few kilometers from Darwin's downtown area in Australia's Northern Territory, released 556.9 tonnes (614 tons) of benzene (a toxic chemical) in 2023-24. The company had previously reported only 4.12 tonnes (4.5 tons) during that timeframe.

The revelation followed government regulators in the Northern Territory opening an investigation into the company. Inpex also revealed a separate Oct. 13 incident in which storms caused 36,000 liters of oil to flow into the harbor and into mangrove forests around Darwin.

"This diabolical failure is another sign that the gas industry has got our regulators and politicians in a chokehold. We've been hearing about air quality sensors going off at the Inpex plant for years, and this has confirmed our worst fears," said Kirsty Howey, executive director of Environment Centre NT.

Why does inaccurate pollution reporting matter?

The enormous difference between reported and actual chemical releases points to problems with oversight of industrial sites located near where people live. Benzene can cause serious health problems with long-term exposure.

The company stated that air quality measurements in Darwin stay far below thresholds that trigger further review. But the miscalculation going undetected until now exposes flaws in monitoring systems designed to protect people living close to industrial operations.

FROM OUR PARTNER Switch to T-Mobile in just 15 minutes — and get a free phone with no trade-in needed The era of compromises is over. With T-Mobile, getting a brand-new phone is finally simple — and it only takes 15 minutes per line to switch over. With Easy Switch, you’ll get customized insights and recommendations about what plan is right for you. Plus, once you make the switch, your new phone is eligible for same-day delivery. Learn more

When companies report inaccurate pollution data, communities can't make smart decisions about their health and safety. The oil spill harms marine life in the harbor and damages coastal forests.

What's being done about industrial pollution accountability?

Government regulators in the Northern Territory started investigating Inpex's reporting practices. The company said it's reviewing pollution calculations from past years and working with environmental authorities.

If you live close to industrial sites, you can request air quality information from your local environmental agency. Contact your representatives and ask them to support stronger monitoring requirements for industrial pollution.

Community groups often monitor what industrial facilities release and push for better protections. Joining or supporting these organizations helps hold companies accountable when they harm local environments.

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.