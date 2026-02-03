Influencer sparks outrage with photos of 'embarrassing' scene at home: 'It's disgusting'

An angry Redditor posted screenshots of one influencer's video that showed an excess of cardboard boxes and packaging from online shopping.

The Reddit post on r/Anticonsumption included three screenshots. Each one showed countless cardboard boxes, Amazon bags, and other packing materials on the floor. The original poster titled the post, "Influencers are a huge part of the problem."

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



In the caption, the enraged OP wrote, "An influencer flaunting stacks of amazon packages on her stories, boxes upon boxes of useless products and endless packaging. It's disgusting, pure consumerist gluttony, waste paraded as content, and just embarrassing to watch."

Apparently, the influencer defended herself from accusations of excessive consumerism by saying she used to struggle financially.

The Redditor's caption continued, "To top it off, she then went on a tangent after people pointed out her shopping addiction, claiming that when she was 'poor' (but not really) she couldn't buy what she wanted, so now all she does is shop."

Sudden financial stability is exciting, but it's no excuse for being this wasteful. And the influencer's reasoning also implies that buying things makes you happy, which is a toxic mindset.

They're not an outlier in the influencer world, sadly. One influencer angered the same subreddit when she bought a new purse to make herself feel better about the color of her new phone.

Another TikTok influencer also received backlash after sharing a video of her overly stocked shower shelf, which held no fewer than 50 products.

People in the comments of this Reddit post were irked.

One person commented, "I find it hard to believe they truly NEEDED all those items."

Another Redditor replied, "The reality is they throw it away/give it away/pack it away while telling you that you absolutely can't live without it. It's excess and wasteful to the extreme."

