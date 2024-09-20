The government is shelling out $14,000 or more for home upgrades — here's how you can take advantage

There are so many rebates and credits available that it's easy to feel overwhelmed by the choices.

The federal government has made it easier than ever for Americans to save money and reduce their carbon footprint while helping to bring their homes to the cutting edge of clean energy.

Thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, homeowners can earn up to $14,000 in tax rebates and credits for adding clean and energy-efficient technology to their homes. What sorts of technology? Well, the IRA covers just about anything you can think of.

Want solar panels? You can get up to $10,000 in tax credits for installing them on your home.

What about a heat pump to keep your home at a consistent temperature? You can get a rebate for that, too.

Maybe you want to convert your kitchen away from gas power to a cleaner, electric stove and low-energy refrigerator; there are rebates available to help get you the kitchen of your dreams.

Converting from a gas to an electric stove removes a consistent source of methane from the home, as Scientific American reports that gas stoves leak methane even when turned off. For this reason, switching to an electric stove can have significant health benefits, as well.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

The financial benefits aren't just a short-term boon, either. Switching to solar panels, adding insulation to your attic, and using a heat pump to keep your home cool can combine to put a serious dent in your monthly energy bills and keep more money in your wallet.

With so many rebates and credits available, it's easy to feel overwhelmed by the choices and how to find out how to best maximize your money.

Fortunately, Rewiring America is here to help. It is a nonprofit committed to helping families electrify their homes, and it has the tools to get you as much money as you can from the IRA. Rewiring America's handy calculator is a fantastic tool to show you just how much you can earn.

So, if you like saving money and want to help bring your home into the future, check out Rewiring America to see just how much you can get.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.