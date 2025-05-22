Advocates warn of looming vote that could impact millions of Americans: 'It's expected to save the farm about $15,000 in energy costs each year'

A new interactive tool is showing just how effective Inflation Reduction Act investments have been, according to Public News Service.

Renewable Energy Success Stories in the Keystone State is an online map that allows visitors to pan across Pennsylvania and learn more about local rollouts of wind and solar power, electric vehicle infrastructure, and other sustainability projects.

"The Tulpa Canal Farm, which is a dairy farm in Berks County, received a Clean Energy grant to install about 400 solar panels, which is great," said Flora Cardoni, deputy director of the PennEnvironment Research and Policy Center, per Public News Service. "It's expected to save the farm about $15,000 in energy costs each year."

Other companies have been benefiting from improved energy efficiency as well. That includes Hall Industries, which cut 14% of its energy use with upgraded lighting. According to Cardoni, Harley Davidson will be able to build more efficient electric motorcycles and reduce waste thanks to IRA incentives.

While it's great to hear the good news, the project's primary goal is to defend against the threat of repeal. PennEnvironment is encouraging locals to write to their representatives in support of the Inflation Reduction Act. Despite the good it is clearly doing, it remains under imminent threat from the Trump administration, which has it wants to repeal the IRA, though that would require an act of Congress.

Reducing pollution isn't just a way to stabilize increasingly violent weather patterns. Investments made in mitigation now will protect people against much higher adaptation costs in the future. One study suggests spending $1 now can save $13 later. Spending on sustainability makes perfect sense, even from a purely economic standpoint.

While government decisions may impact where tax dollars go, you can still make investments that result in both positive climate impacts and healthy returns. GreenPortfolio can connect people to remote financial advisers to simplify eco-friendly investing. This includes information on building portfolios, investment recommendations, and banks and credit cards that align with your values.

