The United States rejected shipments of Indonesian shoes after discovering radioactive content inside, The Star reported.

What happened?

U.S. authorities detected Cesium-137 contamination in footwear manufactured at a facility in the Cikande area of Banten. This plant operates about five kilometers away from a steel operation that officials have identified as the problem's origin.

Indonesia's radiation response team said customs rejected one shipment roughly 30 days before another arrived back on Oct. 29, accompanied by an FDA alert about contamination.

This shoe problem adds to the export troubles Indonesia has already faced. According to The Star, U.S. authorities had blocked shrimp and clove products after discovering the same substance.

An industrial furnace for steel production at PT Peter Metal Technology created the contamination. Tests showed the radioactive material in exported goods came from waste generated during this company's operations.

Health agencies screened 1,561 workers and community members for contamination. Nine tested positive for exposure and got medical attention before going back to their homes.





Why is this contamination concerning?

Cesium-137 poses real health risks to anyone who encounters it. Exposure can harm cells and raise the chances of developing cancer.

The problem started when radioactive scrap metal entered Indonesia's industrial supply system. During furnace operations, the tainted material released radioactive particles that drifted to nearby factories, including the shoe manufacturer.

Nuclear facilities can help fight climate disruption by generating electricity without carbon pollution, and they work day and night regardless of weather conditions. However, this contamination case demonstrates why radioactive materials need careful oversight.

When safety systems fail and handling protocols break down, workers face exposure risks, and entire communities can suffer.

Customs in the Netherlands found the radioactive problem in Indonesian sneakers before the shrimp issue became widely known. Testing on some shoe boxes revealed readings of 110 nSv/h against a normal environmental baseline of roughly 20 nSv/h.

"Oh, that's already resolved, it's done. Nikomas Gemilang, right? There's already a letter from Bapeten confirming clearance; no problem," Taufik Bawazier, director general for chemical, pharmaceutical, and textile industries at the Industry Ministry, said, per The Star.

What's being done about this contamination?

If you buy products made overseas, you can check for safety recalls through the FDA's website or the Consumer Product Safety Commission. These agencies post alerts when contaminated items are discovered.

Contact your representatives and ask them to support stricter safety standards for imported materials. Better screening at ports can stop radioactive substances from entering supply chains in the first place.

