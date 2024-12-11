  • Business Business

Data reveals concerning tactic Zara's owner used to get clothing onto store shelves amid crisis — here's what happened

by Laurelle Stelle
In a 12-month period ending in August, the company received 3,865 consignments by air from India.

Fast fashion accounts for a huge amount of unnecessary pollution because of manufacturing and shipping. While some companies have pledged to reduce their impact on the planet, many are not succeeding. Zara's owner, Inditex, is one company that has increased its pollution while saying it's trying to decrease it, according to a new report from Reuters.

What's happening?

Normally, Inditex would ship most of its clothing to its logistics hub in Spain by sea freight, Reuters revealed. However, Reuters examined data from several sources, including unpublished figures from the company itself, to determine that Inditex had sharply increased its air shipping this year.

In a 12-month period ending in August, the company received 3,865 consignments by air from India, 37% more than last year. It also received 31% of its freight from Bangladesh by air, compared to 26% last year.

Overall, Reuters said the company has increased its Scope 3 emissions — a certain category of air pollution, including pollution from transportation — by 0.2% compared to 2018.

That may sound like a small increase, but the company is reportedly trying to reduce its Scope 3 emissions by half by 2030. With half its time gone, it hasn't succeeded in decreasing emissions at all and, in fact, has increased them slightly.

Why are Inditex's shipping choices important?

Shipping by air is more expensive than by sea, and companies pass their costs on to consumers. In fact, Reuters' analysis even mentioned that the company would be more likely to offer discounts if there were shipping delays by sea — something no consumer would complain about.

Meanwhile, the pollution the company is generating is helping to trap heat in the atmosphere and overheat the planet, something that affects everyone worldwide.

What can I do about these irresponsible shipping choices?

The most important thing you can do is refuse to support fast fashion's wasteful practices and take your money elsewhere. Instead, support brands that release high-quality clothing on a slower schedule. Not only is this better for the planet, but you'll get nicer, longer-lasting clothes and save money, too.

You can also buy your clothing from thrift stores to avoid supporting fast fashion and keep clothes out of landfills all at the same time.

