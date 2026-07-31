Indianapolis weighed $56 million in data center tax breaks, but a mayoral cabinet member pushed back

"We want to ensure proper commitments are memorialized in the agreement."

A heated debate about whether a new Indianapolis data center should receive $56 million in tax breaks happened recently at City Hall, Mirror Indy reported.

Pushback came from the surrounding neighborhood and within Mayor Joe Hogsett's cabinet.

What happened?

During the Metropolitan Development Commission's July 15 meeting, Department of Metropolitan Development Director Megan Vukusich asked members not to advance a tax abatement for Metrobloks' planned $250 million facility in Martindale Brightwood.

According to Mirror Indy, the controversy unfolded as city-county councilors were moving ahead with a moratorium on additional data centers. Indy Economic Development Inc., the mayor-created body that backed the subsidy, argued the development "would not be economically feasible" without local tax relief.

"I am urging the IEDI to withdraw their request today," Vukusich said. "If they do not, then I would ask that the commission not vote to move this forward."

A public hearing on the abatement is scheduled for Wednesday. In the meantime, IEDI President Andrea Richter-Garry said in a statement that the organization was working with the mayor's office, the Department of Metropolitan Development, and the community "to clearly outline and document the long-term community benefits of the Metrobloks data center incentive package," Mirror Indy noted.

Why does it matter?

At the debate's center is whether public money should be used to subsidize a private development before residents know exactly what they will receive in return.

For communities such as Martindale Brightwood, the issue carries weight. Giving tax incentives to private developers reduces funds that might otherwise go toward neighborhood services and improvements. Critics argue that resource-intensive developments such as data centers can move ahead faster than community safeguards.

The standoff also highlights a strain at City Hall. Mirror Indy reported that it added to tension surrounding Hogsett's leadership, with some councilors pushing back on other mayoral positions and several calling for his resignation.

What's being done?

City officials say they are still working to strengthen the proposal before it moves ahead. Hogsett spokesperson Emily Kaufmann said the mayor's office, the Department of Metropolitan Development, and IEDI want the developer to provide "the highest standard of commitments" to residents.

City documents show those commitments could include sidewalk upgrades, affordable homes, and other infrastructure work. "We want to ensure proper commitments are memorialized in the agreement," Kaufmann added, per Mirror Indy.

Councilors have also asked the MDC to pause approvals for new data centers. Hogsett says he supports that moratorium, though it would not apply to projects already moving through the process, including Metrobloks.

"Offering economic incentives at this time is not appropriate," Vukusich said. "It is vital that we do not rush these decisions and take our time to have all community benefits clearly outlined and documented."

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