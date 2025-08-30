Officials launch multimillion-dollar project that will be game-changer for EV drivers: 'It's great to hear some good news'

One German automaker's loss is an entire state's gain. A settlement from a major lawsuit is providing the funds for an ambitious infrastructure project to add dozens of charging stations for electric vehicles in Indiana.

As Electrek reported, Indiana is set to spend $3.3 million to add 36 charging stations across the Hoosier State. The money for the project comes from the Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Trust, which was created to manage the proceeds of the $2.9 billion settlement following the automaker's Clean Air Act violations.

The plans include 18 DC chargers, among the fastest available, and another 18 Level 2 chargers. The former will be placed along the state's Alternative Fuel Corridors, which means that drivers will have unlimited access at travel stations, restaurants, and shopping areas along Indiana's highways. The projects are slated to be completed by 2026.

The new chargers will help plug gaps in the state's charging infrastructure and address one of the key stumbling blocks to wider electric vehicle adoption.

"Range anxiety," the concern that a car will run out of charge before reaching its destination, is a commonly cited reason for some Americans' hesitation to go electric. The increased presence of charging infrastructure will go a long way to allaying those fears.

Electric vehicles are cheaper to run and much better for the environment than standard gas-powered cars. While there are environmental issues regarding mineral extraction to manufacture batteries, EVs pay off their carbon debt after around 11,000 miles, per Carbon Brief.

Even with public chargers, it's much cheaper to fill a battery than a gas tank. But charging at home through solar panels is by far the cheapest and cleanest way to power an EV. With EnergySage's tools, homeowners can compare prices and save up to $10,000 on domestic solar panel installation.

The article's comments expressed excitement at the possibilities the scheme will unlock.

One user said, "I drive my EV through Indiana several times a year. The more charging options, the better! It's great to hear some good news now and then!"

Another added, "Great for Indiana. Let's keep building them and putting fast chargers at nearly every corner and every freeway exit."

"Indiana is well-positioned to take full advantage of the move to electrify the economy," another commenter enthused.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.