Lawmakers propose sweeping changes to nationwide manufacturing: 'Ensuring that ... intentions are clear'

Newly proposed recycling rules could change how businesses create new products. The Environment Ministry introduced new laws that would more strictly regulate recycling practices across India.

The Extended Producer Responsibility for Packaging Rules would require "producers, importers, and brand owners (PIBOs) to oversee the entire lifecycle of packaging materials, including paper, glass, metal, and sanitary products," according to MSN.

The law, which would go into effect in early 2026, aims to encourage businesses to design products that are easier to recycle. To reduce greenwashing, businesses would be mandated to report the waste reduction rate, material recovery rate, and other EPR compliance statistics.

This comes shortly after India's government established that new metal products must contain a certain amount of recycled material.

The world generates over 2 billion tons of waste each year, and only a small percentage is successfully recycled. Some countries, like Austria and Wales, are exceptional and have extremely high recycling rates. Other countries may not have existing or adequate recycling programs, and have low recycling rates.

Recycling regulations like these help reduce the amount of trash sent to landfills, conserve valuable finite resources, preserve ecosystems, improve air quality, and have a ton of other benefits.

Recycling can be confusing, but like any skill, practice makes perfect. Whether you're donating old clothes and electronics, recycling trash, upcycling materials, or composting food scraps, it makes a difference.

Eric Ou, the head of ASUS India, said, "Many may perceive [corporate social responsibility] efforts as mere marketing tactics or greenwashing, which is why our foremost measure to combat this scepticism is to demonstrate authenticity and transparency in every activity we undertake. We will engage in open and honest communication, ensuring that our intentions are clear, and that we demonstrate the tangible impact of our initiatives towards society and the environment."

