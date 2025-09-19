Officials aim to create 500,000 jobs in booming industry: 'Ambitious goals'

India is working toward adding half a million jobs in the green hydrogen energy sector, although it isn't quite there yet.

Anjal Prakash, the director of research at the Indian School of Business' Bharti Institute of Public Policy, told the South China Morning Post, "India has ambitious goals to realise its green energy potential and reduce fossil fuel imports."

The country is working toward producing and exporting billions of dollars of hydrogen energy. Shripad Naik, minister of state for power and new and renewable energy, shared that the goal is "to make India not only a major producer but also a global hub for green hydrogen export."

If realized, this wouldn't just be good for the planet, but also India's economy. Already, India has handed out dozens of contracts to production and manufacturing companies.

However, there are still challenges. India also needs to develop its infrastructure alongside actually producing the green hydrogen. Storing energy will be essential, but it can be pricey, as the South China Morning Post reported.

"Policy and regulatory frameworks are still evolving, creating uncertainty for investors," Prakash told the publication. "Overcoming these obstacles is crucial for green hydrogen to become a viable and competitive energy carrier."

FROM OUR PARTNER Book comfortable, reliable rooms with this new hotel brand — and get refreshingly affordable prices Spark by Hilton offers consistent, comfortable, and affordable stays to help you save money and travel happy the next time you hit the road. You’ll enjoy just-right rates and reliable essentials, like free WiFi and complimentary bagel-filled breakfasts every day. With new locations opening every week, Spark hotels are brightening up budget-friendly stays in the places you need to be. Learn more

India is still committed to reducing its reliance on dirty fuels, though. These fuels produce gases that are warming the planet at an accelerated rate, per the Natural Resources Defense Council. They also create toxic air and water pollution, according to the Environment and Energy Study Institute.

In fact, the whole process of using these fuels, including extracting them from the ground, making them usable, and then burning them for energy, isn't good for the planet or the health of the people on it.

If you want to encourage endeavors like this at home, you can start by helping to debunk misinformation when chatting with family and friends and follow energy scientists to stay up to date on the latest developments.

These grassroots conversations can have a big impact and help us all champion planet-friendly initiatives that create jobs and contribute to a healthier future.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.