Experts issue warning as erratic weather disrupts operations of massive companies: 'Difficult to recover'

Extreme weather patterns in India are impacting some of the nation's largest companies, creating economic uncertainty.

Accelerating environmental changes are significantly affecting businesses, which were already suffering from declining demand.

What is the connection between weather and business?

As Bloomberg reported, the companies have been forced to cut production, delay imports, and deal with unsold inventories. The unpredictability of intense weather events is at least partially to blame and is impacting businesses across sectors.

India has recently experienced record-breaking temperatures, heavy rainfall, and other extreme weather events. Unseasonable weather has affected companies' sales and limited employees' ability to get to work.

Extreme heat conditions pose challenges for businesses that offer cold food and pharmaceutical storage, while intense rainfall damages goods and causes shipping delays.

"Once missed, [time-sensitive summer demand] is difficult to recover," Nuvama analysts warned in a letter to clients.

Why are climate impacts on businesses significant?

India is home to the world's largest consumer market, per Bloomberg, so the impacts on sales, labor, and supply chain management are particularly noticeable. The country is also one of those most affected by the planet's steady overheating.

Escalating weather issues frequently create financial challenges and threaten the infrastructure needed to conduct business. Both large and small businesses can be devastated by extreme floods, winds, and temperatures.

Unfortunately, these weather threats are becoming more common each year, with long-term individual and business impacts.

"Businesses, while they were aware of the financial impact of weather, simply did not have enough reliable data that could be potentially put to use," Samuel John, co-founder and CEO of forecasting firm mistEO, said.

A local air conditioning professional shared: "Predictability is dropping year after year. You can only be prepared for the worst."

How weather forecasting is helping businesses

In India, weather forecasting has traditionally been guided by outdated technology and modeling, making accurate predictions challenging.

However, it recently launched a new weather model to double its forecast detail capabilities. Experts hope the tool will help with farm and flood management. It could also help inform companies seeking better weather prediction data.

The India Meteorological Department has also used artificial intelligence to alert the public about storms.

To fill forecasting gaps, companies are taking matters into their own hands by collecting detailed data. For instance, Zomato has set up over 750 weather stations throughout 60 cities.

Even if you don't run a business, you can prepare for extreme weather by staying informed about critical climate issues that affect your area. Technological advancements in weather predictions are helping more people to trust meteorological forecasts and take precautions as early as possible.

