Three automakers join forces to revolutionize the electric vehicle industry: 'Brings together the expertise required'

Atul, Valeo, and Honda teamed up to revolutionize India's electric vehicle infrastructure by creating an electric battery-swapping system.

EV Mechanica reported on this exciting new design for electric three-wheelers. Together, Atul Greentech Private Limited, Valeo India Private Limited, and Honda Power Pack Energy India introduced two vehicles and impressive technology.

The first is the Energie Swap for cargo, and the second is the Mobili Swap for passenger transport. Valeo is providing the engineering to make the battery sharing possible. This solves two major challenges in India's EV industry: charging downtime and limited range anxiety.

Depending on the charging station and vehicle, a three-wheeler can take anywhere between three and eight hours to charge. Honda, Valeo, and Atul are cutting out that EV obstacle. The battery-swappable setup means drivers can simply switch out their depleted EV battery for a fully charged one. This process takes a few minutes rather than hours. This can boost India's EV industry, which will substantially cut down on carbon pollution.

Air pollution in India is a serious health concern. According to an IEA report, 20-30% of India's urban air pollution comes from road transportation. Tesla is preparing to enter India, which could uplift the EV market significantly. This new battery-swappable option for drivers will further EV use in the country.

EV drivers can go farther faster and worry less about accounting for charging time. The designs offer 74-79 kilometers (46-49 miles) of range per battery exchange, helping people get where they're going sooner.

Making EVs more accessible to people will reduce India's vehicle emissions, reducing air pollution so everyone can breathe better. This decrease in air pollution from such a large country also helps to cool the planet and slow the overheating of the planet.

Atul's official press release highlights how "the use of this service will significantly reduce drivers' initial cost at the time of purchase of electric three-wheeler." This is key to encouraging people to buy EVs.

Jayakumar G, Group President and Managing Director of Valeo India, explained, "This three-way engagement brings together the expertise required to accelerate the electrification of three-wheeler vehicles and reduce CO2 emissions."

The timeline for the launch of these vehicles and technology are tentative at this time. But the press release stated, "Atul's upcoming cargo and passenger three-wheeler [will be] launched in India soon."

