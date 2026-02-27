Experts report 'growth story of the decade' after wave of homeowners upgrade their HVACs: 'Delivering savings, comfort, and efficiency'

British households took to heat pump technology in record numbers during 2025, showing surging demand for efficient heating systems that slash energy costs and protect against rising utility prices in the future.

Per the Environment Journal, government-backed upgrade program applications soared to 45,723 last year, representing a 36% increase from 2024 levels. Experts project installations climbed from 100,000 units to around 135,000 during the same period.

The rise was described as "the growth story of the decade" by experts, according to the report.

"Across Europe, 30 million households already rely on electric heating, and heat pumps are a mainstream technology, delivering savings, comfort, and efficiency in countries like Sweden, where people are no strangers to long, cold winters," said Matt Isherwood, managing director at Aira UK.





"The UK is now following a well-established, proven path, and the sector is positioned to accelerate rapidly as confidence, capability, and policy support continue to align," he added.

Heat pumps transfer ambient heat instead of generating it via combustion, operating two to four times more efficiently than traditional boilers while providing both heating and cooling operations.

Replacing traditional fuel heating with electric heat pumps reduces air pollution, which contributes to atmospheric warming. Companies like Mitsubishi can help families understand their HVAC options and slash their energy bills with new, efficient systems.

Britain's Warm Homes plan committed 2.7 billion British pounds ($3.4 billion) toward helping residents transition from outdated boilers to more-efficient alternatives. The initiative targets subsidizing approximately 360,000 heat pump installations, expanding access to technology that's delivering major long-term savings.

Smart upgrades that slash monthly bills

Heat pump adoption shows how accessible and efficient the technology has become. You can achieve similar benefits by exploring modern HVAC solutions through various support programs and financing options.

