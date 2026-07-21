Illinois signs utility bill laws, with clearer charges and discounts up to 84%

Living at or below 300% of the federal poverty level will be signed up automatically.

Gov. JB Pritzker has signed two laws that could give Illinois residents a little more breathing room in their monthly utility bills.

With Gov. Pritzker signing two measures into law, Illinois is pursuing lower energy costs and utility bills that are easier for customers to decipher.

What happened?

Illinois' latest affordability package includes House Bill 4456 and House Bill 5524, both approved by Gov. JB Pritzker. The measures widen bill assistance for eligible households and require utilities to present monthly charges more clearly, according to The Times Weekly.

The biggest shift is in HB 4456: it gives the Illinois Commerce Commission more latitude to authorize discount programs for lower-income residents that were first set up under the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act.

It also requires that qualifying customers receive their discount across the full electric or gas bill instead of only on certain charges.

Rather than using a single discount level, the program relies on five tiers. The reduction on a monthly bill can range from 5% to 84%, based on income, household size, and the baseline costs charged by the local utility.

Anyone eligible for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP, and living at or below 300% of the federal poverty level will be signed up automatically. However, they will have to renew every year to remain eligible.

Why does it matter?

Utility bills can quickly strain a household budget, especially during hot summers and cold winters, when electricity and gas use tends to spike.

A discount that applies to the entire bill can offer more immediate relief to families trying to keep up with rent, groceries, and transportation costs.

What's being done?

The state is approaching the issue from two angles at once: direct help with bills and added protections for consumers.

One piece of the plan broadens discount access through a tiered model that considers household income alongside local utility costs, which differ by region.

Another requires utilities to present billing information more clearly so customers can make better sense of ongoing charges.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.