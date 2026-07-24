Illinois utilities push $883.9 million in new rate hikes after parent companies bank $15 billion

That extra monthly cost will show up no matter what steps people take to reduce usage.

Illinois households already dealing with high power costs may soon see their monthly bills rise again, with the state's biggest utilities pursuing $883.9 million in additional rate increases despite their parent companies earning about $15 billion in 2025.

What's happening?

Consumer advocates in Illinois are sounding the alarm over a new wave of utility rate cases that could raise costs for electricity, gas, and water customers across the state.

As the cases move through the process, the amount being sought has been revised down from more than $955 million to a combined $883.9 million, according to the Citizens Utility Board.

Other proposals are pending from Ameren Illinois, MidAmerican Energy, Aqua Illinois, and North Shore Gas, but the largest requests come from Commonwealth Edison at $234.3 million, Nicor Gas at $221 million, Peoples Gas at $144 million, and Illinois American Water at $129 million.

For customers, that could mean bigger monthly bills. Some water charges could climb the most; Aqua Illinois users, for example, could need to pay roughly $23 more per month, while Peoples Gas customers could pay as much as $7 more, Nicor customers up to $6 more, and Commonwealth Edison customers about $3 more.

Most of the cases are expected to be decided late this year, CUB said, while the MidAmerican and Aqua proceedings are projected to stretch into next year.

Why does it matter?

The line item in question means even households trying to conserve can still end up paying more, because delivery rates fund the systems that bring electricity, gas, and water into homes.

That extra monthly cost will show up no matter what steps people take to reduce usage.

According to CUB, these requests are arriving while Illinois customers are already contending with electricity prices about 40% to 50% higher, a jump the group attributes in large part to rising demand from new and proposed data centers.

What's being done?

Before regulators make their final decisions, CUB is urging Illinois residents to make their views known.

CUB said its legal staff, including General Counsel Eric DeBellis and Regulatory Counsel Laura Loyd, are handling the cases as the group collects petition signatures and encourages the public to send comments to the Illinois Commerce Commission. The organization also plans to deliver those signatures directly to the ICC.

CUB is also backing consumer protections in Springfield, Illinois, related to the rapid expansion of data centers. Those efforts are meant to ensure households are not left paying a larger share of grid-related costs tied to surging power demand from major tech operations.

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