Lawmakers weigh bill that could impact homes across the state: 'Removing an unnecessary roadblock'

A new Illinois bill could make it easier — and more affordable — for veterans who are at risk and experiencing homelessness to find stable housing.

The measure, which recently passed an Illinois Senate committee, would exempt nonprofit-built tiny homes for veterans from a costly state rule requiring all new homes to have electric vehicle charging capacity.

While the original law was designed to encourage clean energy, advocates say it's actually making it harder for nonprofits to build affordable homes for those who need them most.

Senator Sally Turner (R-Lincoln) introduced the bill to ease the financial burden on organizations like the Central Illinois Veterans Commission, which constructs tiny homes specifically for veterans facing housing insecurity.

"One of our most unique services in the CIVC is our tiny home projects we provide veterans with affordable permanent housing, and it's tailored to their specific needs," Turner said, per WAND News. "We have many of them that are handicapped and need that handicap accessibility."

Without this exemption, nonprofits say the added expense of installing EV-ready infrastructure could slow down construction and make it harder to get veterans into homes.

By maintaining affordability in the veteran tiny home market, the bill also aligns with broader climate-conscious housing policies.

Affordable housing options like tiny homes contribute to a smaller carbon footprint by using fewer materials, consuming less energy, and promoting sustainable living. The energy efficiency of tiny homes also translates to long-term savings for homeowners, thanks to lower utility costs.

This measure echoes other initiatives designed to make housing both accessible and environmentally friendly, such as federal tax credits for energy-efficient home improvements under the Inflation Reduction Act.

"The late Joe Schaler, who was instrumental in our mission, fought tirelessly to ensure homeless veterans had a place to call home," said CIVC Chair Marsha Fernandes per WAND News. "This bill continues his work, removing an unnecessary roadblock and allowing us to focus on what truly matters — providing safe, affordable housing for those who have served our country."

