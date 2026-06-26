Illinois junk fee ban reaches Gov. Pritzker after sponsors say hidden charges cost families $3,200

The changes are intended to ensure "practices in this state that are fair and transparent."

Illinois may soon require businesses to be much more upfront about what shoppers are actually paying.

State lawmakers have sent Gov. JB Pritzker a proposal that would require advertised prices to include unavoidable charges. Supporters argue the change could spare households thousands of dollars a year in unexpected add-ons.

What happened?

According to WAND, Illinois lawmakers have approved a measure called the Junk Fee Ban Act and sent it to Gov. JB Pritzker.

Under the bill, a business could not advertise or display a price for a product or service unless that amount already includes all mandatory fees and surcharges, with taxes excluded.

That would prevent companies from drawing in customers with a lower initial price, only to tack on unavoidable charges later in the checkout process.

Supporters say these fees add about $3,200 a year to costs for a typical family of four. The bill passed the Illinois House 77-18 and then cleared the Senate 46-12.

Rep. Bob Morgan, a Democrat from Highland Park, pointed to some of the most common examples. "Whether it's the unexpected add-on charges when booking a hotel room or house rental, purchasing tickets online, or ordering food delivery, you have already paid hidden fees. You've already paid junk fees."

Why does it matter?

Clearer pricing would make it easier to compare options, stay within budget, and avoid paying more than expected.

Hidden fees often appear only after a shopper has already spent time entering payment information or has mentally committed to a purchase, and can significantly increase the price beyond what was previously promised. They also force those booking accommodations or trying to buy concert tickets to stretch their budget further than they may be comfortable with, putting strain on other aspects of their lives.

Requiring the full price upfront reduces that pressure and forces businesses to be transparent from the start.

The policy could also sharpen competition. When companies have to include mandatory charges in the first price customers see, it becomes easier to tell which option is actually cheaper.

When the bill passed in May, Pritzker said, according to WAND, that deceptive junk fees were costing Illinois consumers thousands of dollars each year and that the measure would help keep more money in families' pockets.

What's being done?

Illinois' approach centers on price transparency. Rather than banning certain industries from charging specific fees, the bill focuses on requiring the full mandatory cost to be shown before taxes.

Lawmakers said the legislation was revised several times to balance business practices with consumer protections. State Senator Omar Aquino said those changes were intended to ensure "practices in this state that are fair and transparent."

Aquino said the aim is to ensure people spend money "in a way that is informed. They know what they're paying for."

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