Income that does not rise and fall with the weather or commodity markets.

Across central Illinois, some acreage once devoted strictly to corn and soybeans is being committed to wind and solar development.

For landowners, leasing that ground can offer a more predictable paycheck than relying on farm income alone.

What's happening?

The money involved helps explain why renewable projects are attracting farmland leases in central Illinois.

As The Pantagraph reported, citing US Light Energy, Illinois solar agreements generally pay landowners $1,000 to $2,000 per acre annually.

A 100-acre solar project would translate to about $100,000 to $200,000 in yearly lease income.

Payments for wind can vary sharply by contract. In McLean County, where turbines began going up in 2007, earlier leases typically pay about $8,000 to $9,000 a year per turbine, based on Compeer Financial numbers.

More recent agreements can pay far more — about $30,000 to $40,000 annually for each turbine.

Why does it matter?

These arrangements usually last 25 to 30 years, providing landowners with income that does not rise and fall with the weather or commodity markets.

The trend is making clean energy part of rural economies, not just urban climate strategies. Renewable energy is becoming a serious business option for property owners deciding how to make the most of their acreage.

What's being done?

Landowners and developers are already making agreements. Older turbine leases paid much less than some newer ones, which now reach $30,000 to $40,000 a year, a sign that terms are changing as demand for renewable projects grows.

In Illinois, fields are no longer producing crops alone. In some cases, they are also generating steady revenue and electricity at the same time.

Some of these contracts stretch 25 to 30 years, with solar paying as much as $2,000 per acre and wind as much as $40,000 per turbine a year.

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