Lawmakers face backlash after rejecting bill to help residents access cheap energy: 'Unfortunately, they opted instead for inaction'

An Illinois bill aimed at improving clean energy and access to clean energy was rejected Monday.

The Clean and Reliable Grid Affordability Act was intended to address topics like transparent rules on solar energy, allocating money for grants and rebates pertaining to renewable energy purchases, as well as restrictions on large-scale data centers.

Illinois is also in the midst of phasing out coal power plants, but that process may have to be delayed, as solar and wind power projects are failing to obtain proper energy from the grid.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, the bill would have helped generate much-needed power in the state but was ultimately shot down for being too expensive at $7 billion, paid for by both regular electricity customers and big businesses.

A statement by the Illinois Clean Jobs Coalition following the verdict, per the Sun-Times, said: "The Illinois Legislature had an opportunity to protect Illinois families from rising utility bills and strengthen our power grid with low-cost clean energy, but unfortunately, they opted instead for inaction."

The fight for renewable energy presses on. Even larger legislation stands on unstable ground, as the Inflation Reduction Act, aimed at offering tax incentives on renewable purchases is a potential cut by the Trump administration, alongside other major investments in clean energy infrastructure.

The Illinois bill is being reassessed, apparently in comparison to bills in other states like Texas, for guidance in redrafting, with hopefully less spending necessary from the ratepayers.

Illinois Sen. Bill Cunningham told the Sun-Times, "We are very close to an agreement," referencing the bill being revoted on in the fall.

To do your part in seeing environmentally conscious legislation make headway, you can research and vote for pro-climate candidates, who aren't confined to a single side of the political divide.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.