Authorities make crucial bust in South America: 'Operation highlights the urgent need for ... cross-border cooperation'

Organized crime is typically associated with drug and firearm trafficking, illegal gambling, and money laundering. In South America, however, a unique racket is harmful to not only people but the planet as a whole: native tree trafficking.

The Associated Press reported that a crackdown at the border between Paraguay, Brazil, and Argentina saw 26 people arrested on suspicion of illegal deforestation. Around 1,000 native tree logs were seized, including quebracho, a rare and valuable hardwood found only in certain regions of South America.

While illegal deforestation is a serious crime on its own, these operations involve several violations of the law. They often include forgery, money laundering, and bribery, per the report. All these crimes are significant, but the damage these operations do to the planet also raises the alarm.

There are plenty of companies whose actions harm our environment for profit legally, but the ones doing it illegally may be even more concerning. These criminal networks are not beholden to regulations, rules, standards, or inspections that might lessen their negative impact on the planet. Instead, they are unrestricted — unless caught and dealt with.

From 1990 to 2020, Latin America lost around 7% of its forest cover, according to Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean Statistical Briefings. While the rate of loss has slowed in some areas, deforestation continues to negatively impact the environment in various ways. Trees absorb carbon, prevent erosion and flooding, provide homes and food for countless species, and much more.

Fortunately, efforts to combat deforestation are underway. Brazil is home to roughly 12% of the world's forests, and its president wants to keep it that way. Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's policies aim to drastically reduce Amazon deforestation. A recent study also found that Amazon restoration efforts reduced deforestation by more than 80%.

As for stopping illegal deforestation, this recent arrest offers both hope and a road map.

"This operation highlights the urgent need for continued multi-agency and sustained cross-border cooperation to tackle the criminal networks devastating our environment for profit," Interpol Assistant Director of Environmental Security Kat Henn told the AP.

