  • Business Business

Ikea customer sparks debate after sharing photo of appliance aisle: 'What a waste'

Commenters on the Reddit thread shared mixed reactions.

by Tyrone Townsend
Commenters on the Reddit thread shared mixed reactions.

Photo Credit: Reddit

A Reddit post ignited a discussion about energy consumption in retail displays. A user shared a photo from the Ikea store in Norfolk, Virginia, stating: "Almost all its fridges in display powered-on and running super cold temperatures. What a waste of energy!"

The accompanying image showed a display fridge plugged in and operating at a cold setting despite being empty. This observation led to a debate about the necessity and environmental impact of keeping display appliances running continuously.

Commenters on the Reddit thread shared mixed reactions.
Photo Credit: Reddit

Operating multiple refrigerators solely for display purposes can lead to significant energy consumption. This practice not only increases operational costs for retailers but also contributes to unnecessary energy waste, which has broader implications for environmental sustainability.

Ikea has publicly committed to sustainability initiatives, such as phasing out plastic from consumer packaging by 2028 and ensuring that by 2030, all plastics used in its products will be based on renewable or recycled materials. However, the Reddit post suggested that there may be areas where the company's practices could further align with its sustainability goals.

Commenters on the Reddit thread shared mixed reactions. 

One user noted: "At my local IKEA store, the appliances in the kitchen displays aren't even plugged in." 

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

Another provided insight into store operations, explaining that "some appliance displays are run on an 'always on' circuit and others are turned off around 9:30 PM." They added that refrigerators have a demo mode, but if not set correctly, they can consume energy unnecessarily.

"Doesn't that store (or maybe all IKEA stores) rely solely on renewable energy?" asked another. "I know IKEA Norfolk does have the largest solar rooftop array in the metro area."

Regardless of what is truly going on with the fridges in question, this discussion underscores the importance of retailers regularly reviewing their display practices to minimize energy consumption. 

Should the government be able to control how we heat our homes?

Definitely 👍

Only if it saves money 💰

I'm not sure 🤷

No way ❌

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

By ensuring that appliances are either set to energy-efficient demo modes or turned off when not needed, stores can reduce their environmental footprint and align more closely with sustainability commitments.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x