State lawmakers sound alarm on new bill that could raise gas prices for millions of drivers: 'We don't need to be paying [that]'

"What they're trying to do will drive up prices for our families here."

Idaho lawmakers are worried about draft legislation in Utah that would raise gas prices for drivers in their state.

What's happening?

A draft bill in Utah aims to cut gas prices in half for Utahns, but it would reclaim lost revenue by adding a refinery tax for fuel that is shipped out of state. According to KTVB 7, this could raise the cost of gas for Idahoans by 25 cents per gallon, as the state has none of its own refineries and gets 85% of its supply from Utah.

"What they're trying to do will drive up prices for our families here," Idaho House Speaker Mike Moyle said, per KTVB 7. "We don't need to be building Utah's roads, and we don't need to be paying what, in my opinion, is an unconstitutional tax."

Why is this news important?

Idaho is among 20 states that do not have their own oil refineries, leaving them susceptible to such policies in other states. At the same time, gas prices are highly volatile overall, frequently shifting due to a number of factors, including seasonal demand changes and world events.

💡Get instant quotes to save hundreds with an EV charger

In the market for a home EV charger? Qmerit makes it easy to get instant quotes on Level 2 charging stations that can save you hundreds of dollars per year. To get an instant estimate, just answer a few questions about your garage and electrical panel. Within a few days, Qmerit will contact you with a final proposal from a certified installer, and their expert electricians make the process a breeze from there. Get Started The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here

This pricey gasoline has another cost down the line, too — it spews out of vehicles' tailpipes, polluting the air and driving the overheating of our planet.

What's being done about rising gasoline prices?

EV drivers don't have to worry about rising gas prices or unfair taxes imposed by other states. In fact, EV drivers tend to spend about 60% less on fuel costs, according to a 2020 Consumer Reports study.

And EV owners can save even more by juicing their vehicles at home instead of at public chargers. For those interested in installing Level 2 chargers at home, Qmerit can get you started. Qmerit also offers free installation estimates.

Home solar can reduce your charging costs even further. If you're interested in using the power of the sun for your home and vehicle, TCD's Solar Explorer can help you better understand your options. Here, you can connect with trusted partners that offer concierge-level services and can help you save up to $10,000 on installation.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers in your area. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Solar panels can save you more than $50k over their 25-year lifespan, and EnergySage can help you save as much as $10k on installation. Which begs the question — isn't that worth an email or two? Get Started

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.