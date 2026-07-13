Louisiana parish halts new solar, battery projects for 2 years after homeowners pack meetings

"I've done a lot of research on it, and I'm not against it."

Louisiana's Iberville Parish is edging toward a temporary halt on new solar farms and battery storage developments as resident opposition continues to build.

For homeowners living near a proposed project southwest of Plaquemine, the move reflects a straightforward demand: slow the process, answer lingering questions, and show that any benefits will be shared fairly.

What happened?

After residents voiced objections over property values, safety, drainage, and effects on nearby neighborhoods, Iberville Parish Council members advanced a proposal for a two-year freeze on new solar farm construction and related battery storage projects, according to The Plaquemine Post South. Final action is set for the council's next regular meeting Wednesday.

Much of the debate has centered on Entergy's proposal for a 200-megawatt solar project spanning 1,660 acres southwest of Plaquemine. Supporters of the project said it could generate about $2.9 million in annual tax revenue for the parish and create 200 construction jobs.

At earlier meetings, nearby homeowners turned out in large numbers to say the people living closest to the project would bear the greatest costs.

Plaquemine resident Marvin "Coo" Pierce said he changed his position after learning more, adding, "I've done a lot of research on it, and I'm not against it."

In their view, the current siting plan would distribute the gains broadly across the parish while concentrating the downsides on the households nearest the development.

Why does it matter?

The dispute reflects a tension playing out in communities across the country. Clean energy projects can help reduce pollution and strengthen the grid, but they can also draw intense backlash if neighbors feel they are being asked to absorb the risks.

Pierce cited a study he said found an average 4.8% drop in residential property values within a seven-mile radius of large-scale solar development, with homes within a half-mile seeing even steeper declines. Whether every project produces the same effect remains a matter of debate.

Resident Savanah Morales also raised concerns about battery-related fires and leaks, The Plaquemine Post South reported, asking, "What happens when these things catch fire and the chemicals seep into the air?"

At the same time, critics of the moratorium argue that delays can slow the expansion of cleaner energy, postpone tax revenue, and make it harder to replace dirtier power sources.

If projects are poorly sited, communities may reject even technologies that could otherwise improve public health and reduce pollution.

What's being done?

Backers of the moratorium say the pause would give Iberville Parish space to establish clearer standards before additional projects are considered.

Residents have already proposed alternatives. Pierce suggested placing facilities in less densely populated areas such as Choctaw Subdivision, while others urged leaders to address drainage and infrastructure first.

"We definitely need a moratorium," said Gary Harrell, a resident of Gay Subdivision, per The Plaquemine Post South.

Pierce put the frustration even more bluntly: "The town and parish are going to be rewarded by this and the landowners will be rewarded when they sell, but I'll lose when they build it."

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