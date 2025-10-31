New survey highlights which US government incentive could spark a wave of home renovations: 'There's a clear opportunity'

Homeowners are becoming increasingly interested in upgrading their HVAC systems but face barriers that prevent them from moving forward.

As The Air Conditioning, Heating, and Refrigeration News reported, a recent survey revealed the most significant obstacles to upgrading to energy-efficient HVAC systems. AUX Air USA, part of a global HVAC manufacturer, commissioned the poll of 600 U.S. homeowners.

According to the research, 50% of people haven't upgraded their HVAC systems because of the upfront cost. Other answers included a lack of information, uncertainty about return on investment, and that their current systems were adequate.

To overcome the top obstacle, analysts advise that HVAC contractors should offer homeowners financing options and share information about available incentives. Knowing about rebates and tax credits may push homeowners on the fence about upgrading to commit to more sustainable, energy-conserving options that save them money on monthly utility bills.

The survey found that 62% of respondents had little to no familiarity with government or utility company rebates. However, nearly half the people said that an upfront rebate would be the most significant incentive to sway them to upgrade to a sustainable HVAC system.

"As economic uncertainty continues, there's a clear opportunity for manufacturers and installers to better inform consumers about these savings opportunities," AUX Air USA wrote. "Marketing efforts should focus on simplifying rebate processes and emphasizing how these incentives can lower initial investment hurdles while delivering long-term financial benefits."

This shows consumer education can lead to a cleaner, greener planet with less household pollution emitted into the air. Upgrading your HVAC system is also one of the best ways to reduce your energy bills.

Trusted brands such as Mitsubishi can help you find a heat pump or a cost-effective mini-split system that provides heating and cooling, and you may qualify for incentives. Since it can be challenging to find the right local installer, Mitsubishi connects you with experienced pros to get an efficient, affordable system installed at home.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

To qualify for tax credits for this and other home upgrades, consider acting now before many expire at the end of the year.

"Depending on local policies, government rebate programs and energy incentives offer a powerful solution to offset the upfront costs of sustainable upgrades — one of the largest barriers to adoption," according to AUX Air USA.

