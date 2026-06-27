Pennsylvania HVAC company must pay $300,000 over claims customers were told furnaces could 'blow up'

The state alleged the company provided misleading information about financing, confused customers about their cancellation rights, and threatened legal action against people who tried to back out.

State authorities said an Allentown, Pennsylvania, HVAC company and two of its workers used high-pressure tactics to steer customers toward expensive system replacements, and the case ended with a $300,000 payment.

What happened?

The dispute dates to June 2022, when then-Attorney General Josh Shapiro sued Curtis Total Service. On Thursday, new state AG Dave Sunday announced that the case had been settled.

In the lawsuit, the state said company employees told customers new equipment was needed immediately, got them to sign blank or partially filled-out contracts, and then later changed those agreements, Homepros reported.

The state also alleged that the company provided misleading information about financing, confused customers about their cancellation rights, and threatened legal action against people who tried to back out.

In testimony, one customer said a technician warned that her furnace could "blow up at any second," scaring her into signing a blank contract.

A separate customer, a 90-year-old man, said a worker removed his HVAC unit without permission, leaving him "forced" to agree to a new $29,000 system.

An attorney for manager Richard Price and former field supervisor Matthew Price disputed the case in a statement to Homepros, saying, "Curtis [Total Service] stands vindicated."

Why does it matter?

HVAC repairs are often urgent, expensive, and stressful, especially during very hot or cold weather. That can leave people — particularly older adults living on fixed incomes — vulnerable to scare tactics, rushed financing decisions, and paperwork they do not fully understand.

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For homeowners who really do need replacements, heat pumps are significantly more energy-efficient than traditional HVAC systems while also providing both heating and cooling.

When people are pushed into quick decisions on essential home repairs, they can end up locked into major expenses before fully understanding their options.

What's being done?

Under the settlement, Curtis Total Service must provide pricing in advance and obtain written permission before performing certain work. The company also cannot use contracts or other documents that are incomplete when customers sign them.

For five years, Richard Price may not hold any ownership stake in an HVAC-related company in the state. Matthew Price was barred for eight years from working in a management or sales role at any HVAC-related company, and he also cannot handle financing applications.

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