Healthcare professionals reveal how solar panels are preventing life-threatening situations: 'Long-term consequences for the health of people'

"It's a long time [that] this has been happening."

Going solar has helped healthcare clinics in Puerto Rico keep their power on during outages, humanitarian aid organization Direct Relief said.

Since 2017, the group has funded 15 solar installations in community clinics and two fire stations, according to a press release. This has helped bolster access to treatment as the island continues to deal with ongoing power outages and grid unreliability.

For instance, the San Juan-based Profamilias clinic used to rely on generators to keep its pharmacy running and medications refrigerated during outages. Sometimes, staff would even have to take medications home to keep them refrigerated during hurricanes.

But now that Profamilias is powered by solar, such outages no longer affect care.

"It's a long time [that] this has been happening, and it has long-term consequences for the health of people," Dr. Luis F. Gutiérrez Padin, a medical staff member at Corporación de Servicios de Salud Primaria y Desarrollo Socioeconómico El Otoao, said of Puerto Rico's frequent power outages.

As people across the globe face an increasing risk of power outages due to hurricanes, winter storms, and other weather events, going solar is a great way to safeguard your home.

