Outraged customers blast streaming service for deceptive email about 'ad-free' service: 'The very definition of bait and switch'

Redditors were up in arms about a new development with the Hulu streaming service. The conversation unfolded on r/Anticonsumption.

"Hulu clarifying that paying for 'no ads' actually means they'll still show you ads anyway," wrote a community member before sharing a screenshot of an email from Hulu that detailed changes in the terms of service.

It said, "As we continue to increase the breadth and depth of the content we make available to you, circumstances may require that certain titles and types of content include ads, even in our 'no ads' or 'ad free' subscription tiers." It went on to explain that the same applies to Disney+ and ESPN+.

Needless to say, reserving the right to display ads when the plan you're subscribed to says there aren't any ads is bound to upset many existing customers.

Advertising is encroaching on more and more elements of life and offering less in return to viewers. Brands continue to benefit, though.

For example, $2 in sales are generated for each dollar spent on Google Ads, according to WebFX. These are often unnecessary material purchases that generate plenty of pollution over the course of their manufacturing. It's possible to limit those emissions and save a few bucks by thrifting, using Buy Nothing groups, and engaging in repairs rather than replacements.

Luckily for anyone who wants to discontinue their service altogether, the steps for canceling subscriptions for Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+ are relatively straightforward. Many Reddit commenters were of this opinion and ready to cancel.

"This might be the push I need to de-connect more. Silver linings I guess," said the top-rated comment.

"They are committing fraud by lying for financial gain," another vented.

"The second I see a single ad in a service I'm paying for specifically to avoid ads, I cancel that service immediately and forever. This is the very definition of bait and switch," one person emphasized.

