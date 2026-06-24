County greenlights 7,700-acre solar project projected to bring in $750 million in taxes

That combination would allow electricity generated during the day to be stored for later use.

A huge solar project has just cleared a major hurdle, and it could deliver a substantial financial boost along with cleaner power.

What happened?

Terra-Gen, a renewable energy producer in the United States, has received county approval to move ahead with the Discovery Solar PV and Storage Project, a 7,700-acre facility. KGET reported that the Kern County Board of Supervisors approved the plan in a 3-1 vote on June 16 for a Mojave-area site in unincorporated Kern County, California.

Power from the proposed 1,400-megawatt solar installation would be paired with an 8-gigawatt-hour battery energy storage facility. That combination would allow electricity generated during the day to be stored for later use, helping keep power available after sunset and during periods of high demand.

Developers expect the site to create 470 construction jobs and begin operating by late 2029, according to KGET. The outlet also reported that Terra-Gen solar development vice president Sam Sours said the project is projected to generate about $44 million in property taxes in its first year, roughly $200 million by year five, and an estimated $750 million over its 35-year lifespan.

Why does it matter?

Large solar farms paired with battery storage can help strengthen the electric grid, especially during extreme heat, when energy demand tends to surge. That can improve reliability for homes and businesses while reducing dependence on polluting energy sources that contribute to unhealthy air.

The tax revenue could also be significant for Kern County. Property taxes from a project of this scale may help support public services, infrastructure, and other local needs without placing the full burden on residents. Construction jobs and continued energy investment could also bring economic benefits to the region.

What can solar do for you?

Adding solar panels to your home can lower or even eliminate your energy bills, especially when paired with battery storage and energy-efficient electric appliances.

If you're interested in going solar, EnergySage is the perfect place to start. It has tons of free resources, including a Solar Calculator that can estimate your energy savings. EnergySage can also help you save up to $10,000 by getting competitive bids from vetted local installers. If buying panels isn't in your budget, Palmetto's LightReach leasing program costs $0 down and can save you up to 20% on your utility rate.

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