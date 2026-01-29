Houston ignites unexpected competition between locals ahead of World Cup: 'A once-a-generation opportunity'

As the FIFA World Cup approaches, Houston's hospitality businesses are competing for sustainability bragging rights.

Houston's World Cup Host Committee has launched a new green hospitality initiative designed to highlight hotels, restaurants, and other businesses that commit to environmentally friendly practices ahead of the seven matches set to take place at NRG Stadium, where the Houston Texans play.

Called "New Year, New Hou," the program offers three sustainability designations: Yellow Leaf for small businesses taking first steps; Blue Leaf for those expanding efforts; and Green Leaf for larger organizations that earn third-party sustainability certifications, according to the program's website.

Businesses that earn Leaf status will be featured in a tourism guide for World Cup visitors.

To qualify, businesses must complete an online survey about waste, energy use, and natural resources. Actions include offering opt-outs for plastic cutlery, recycling and composting, switching to LED lighting, installing EV chargers and bike racks, planting trees, and sourcing ingredients from local farms.

The application is open from January 12 through February 28 for hospitality businesses across the Houston-Galveston area.

"This is about making sustainable practices accessible and impactful for our local hospitality community," said Elizabeth Carlson, sustainability committee chair of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Houston Host Committee, in a statement shared by Culture Map Houston.

"The FIFA World Cup is a once-a-generation opportunity, and through 'New Year, New Hou,' we want to help Houston businesses not only prepare for an influx of global visitors but also strengthen their operations in ways that will benefit them and the community long after the final match."

This initiative can have a lasting impact on local businesses, residents, and the environment. Efficient lighting and appliances lower energy costs, composting reduces food waste, and EV chargers and bike racks promote cleaner transportation.

Other venues worldwide have implemented similar sustainability initiatives, such as the top professional soccer league in Germany switching to only using reusable cups, a planned green-roof stadium in Milan, Italy, and a sustainably-powered stadium in the Netherlands.

Camaraderie, a local Houston restaurant, has already earned a Blue Leaf designation for sustainable installations.

"For neighborhood restaurants like ours, sustainability isn't a trend. It's part of being a good community partner," said chef-owner Shawn Gawle, per Culture Map Houston.

"Programs like this make it easier for small, locally owned restaurants to take meaningful steps that reduce waste, save resources, and meet the expectations of visitors coming to Houston from around the world."

