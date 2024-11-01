Investigator uncovers disturbing truth after tracking 'recyclable' waste with AirTag: 'The James Bond of plastic recycling'

One Houston resident's clever detective work exposed a concerning truth about the city's plastic recycling program, revealing that "recyclable" materials may not get the second life they deserve.

What's happening?

Using Apple AirTags to track her recycled plastic waste, Houston resident Brandy Deason, dubbed "the James Bond of plastic recycling" by CBS News, discovered that her recyclables weren't heading to a processing facility.

Instead, they were being stored at Wright Waste Management, an unapproved facility that has failed three fire inspections. The company had accumulated massive piles of plastic waste up to 10 feet high, according to Apple Insider.

When confronted with this finding, Houston's Director of Solid Waste Management Mark Wilfalk acknowledged the city has collected about 250 tons of plastic since late 2022, none of which has been recycled.

Why is this concerning?

This situation highlights a broader issue with plastic recycling programs across America. While many cities promise to accept all types of plastic, much of this material ends up in storage or landfills.

Even more troubling, Houston's plan to eventually process this stockpiled plastic through a company called Cyclyx might not be the solution it appears to be.

Most of Cyclyx's processed plastic will be converted into fuel and burned, which adds to carbon pollution rather than creating truly recycled products. In fact, California's attorney general is investigating Cyclyx's parent company, ExxonMobil, over potentially misleading recycling claims.

What's being done about misleading recycling programs?

While this news might feel discouraging, it empowers us to make better choices about our waste.

Major companies like Apple are leading the way by dramatically reducing plastic usage in their products, opting for more sustainable materials like paper and metal in their packaging.

You can take control of your plastic footprint today by focusing on reduction rather than recycling. Consider switching to reusable alternatives for common single-use items like water bottles, shopping bags, and food containers. When shopping, look for products packaged in easily recyclable materials like aluminum and glass, which have much higher recycling success rates than plastic.

