Harvard report finds U.S. housing in deep freeze as median home now demands $120,000 income

Existing-home sales remained close to lows not seen in roughly 30 years.

America's housing market appears to be entering 2026 without much momentum, with a new Harvard analysis indicating that high home prices, expensive borrowing, and rising economic anxiety are causing both buyers and renters to hold back.

Harvard's Joint Center for Housing Studies found that housing activity stayed weak at the start of the year, and existing-home sales remained close to lows not seen in roughly 30 years.

What's happening?

The center's annual State of the Nation's Housing report described a housing market that remains largely at a standstill.

The very beginning of the report pulled no punches. It started by explaining that "across the US, persistent affordability challenges and rising economic uncertainty are hurting housing markets… Sales of existing homes sit at three-decade lows and inventories are rising in the face of high homebuying costs."

Across the market, existing-home sales remained near a low reached in 2023, and new-home sales were mostly unchanged, per Fox Business.

Meanwhile, renters appeared more likely to renew leases and less likely to begin new occupancies. At the same time, housing construction slipped. Total housing constructions fell by 1% this past year, while single-family starts declined by 7%.

Why does it matter?

The market is not frozen because demand for housing has disappeared, but because too many people can no longer afford to move.

Home prices are a major reason. Fox Business reported that median prices for both new and existing homes now exceed $400,000, while existing-home prices have climbed by over 50% since 2020, which is much, much faster than income growth.

The Harvard research found that existing-home prices are now about five times the median income, compared with the roughly three-times-income ratio that was more typical in the 1990s. Mortgage rates above 6% have added even more pressure, while economic unease is also worsening the situation.

The report said a clear solution is still for more housing that average Americans can afford, particularly as the market is being shaped at once by limited supply and weaker demand.

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