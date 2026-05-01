House votes to kill Roundup cancer lawsuit protections for Bayer

An amendment by the U.S. House of Representatives removed a contentious clause from the new farm bill that would have added a layer of protection for pesticide manufacturers.

CNBC reported that a bipartisan group of Make America Healthy Again advocates and lawmakers came out on top in a showdown pitting MAHA against the White House.

The amendment brought by Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, a Republican from Florida, passed 280-142 and comes as a blow to Bayer and its Roundup herbicide, which features the chemical glyphosate. The overall 2027 farm bill passed on a 224-200 vote.

Rep. Chellie Pingree, a Democrat from Maine, and others argued that the provision would've acted as a de facto safeguard.

"It preempts states' rights to regulate pesticide usage or labeling [and] provides a liability shield for pesticide manufacturers," Pingree said on the House floor, per CNBC. "Put simply, this language puts chemical company profits over the health of Americans."

The provision would've limited states' ability to manage labeling and safety regulations for pesticide products, placing this responsibility solely with the Environmental Protection Agency.

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That would be a boon to Bayer, as the EPA hasn't endorsed claims that it causes cancer or mandated labels mentioning its risks. That is despite findings from a World Health Organization study that classified the chemical as "probably carcinogenic to humans."

Bayer lashed out at the House's decision in a statement to CNBC.

"By taking this vote, Congress has turned their backs on U.S. farmers in an increasingly competitive global landscape by allowing blatant misinformation to undermine support for this critical provision," it wrote.

Opponents of the amendment agreed and alternatively suggested it would only protect against trivial litigation. The MAHA coalition wasn't buying those arguments.

Commenters on the social platform X ripped those who supported the provision and celebrated the news in response to a post by More Perfect Union on the amendment's passage.

"The 142 reps should have their homes FLOODED with Roundup," one wrote in reference to those who voted against it.

"It is 2026 and I am reading a post multiple times just to clarify that, yes, something good did just actually happen," a user wrote.

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