Outraged onlooker shares photo of scene outside hospital: 'There's zero excuse for this'

There are bad drivers, and then there's this person.

People in the r/badparking Reddit forum blasted this driver for illegally — and unethically — using this sidewalk as a parking space. The original poster was rightfully heated in their caption: "Blocking the wheelchair ramp leading into the cancer center of a local hospital."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Commenters were enraged: "Unless someone was LEGIT actively dying, there's ZERO excuse for this."

"Tow that s*** now," another Redditor said. "And give him fines to boot!"

Of course, there's always one dissenter: "To be fair hospital parking is the f'ing worst."

This brings up an alternative lifestyle that could have benefited that driver: living without a car.

According to Cars.com, people spend an exorbitant amount of time trying to find parking spaces: 107 hours annually in New York, 85 in Los Angeles, 83 in San Francisco, and so on.

Additionally, 63% of those surveyed tend to avoid driving to places that have difficult parking.

One of the main benefits of living car-free, or even "car-lite," is how much money you can save. You can save money on buying or leasing the car itself, insurance, registration and inspections, maintenance and repairs, toll fees, and gas — and that cost, in particular, continues to rise.

Certainly, we can't forget about parking tickets. Sure, switching to an electric or hybrid vehicle can reduce or eliminate your gas costs, but most of the other costs will remain.

The environmental impact of living a car-free lifestyle is clear: reduced carbon pollution, air quality improvement, and less traffic congestion.

Sometimes it's not feasible for families, especially with kids, to give up cars completely — "car-lite" living might be a better option. Couples can use one car instead of two, or even reduce the amount of time on the road in favor of walking, biking, or using public transit more.

If you decide to keep your car, at least don't park on the sidewalks.

